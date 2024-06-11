LAUREL, Del.- Laurel police officers say they have arrested two 14-year-old boys during a property check at Hollybrook Farms Apartment Complex. Police say that around 1 a.m. while patrolling the area, officers noticed the teenagers loitering in breezeways and knocking on apartment windows. When approached, the boys tried to flee on bicycles but were apprehended by additional officers between the 300 and 400 buildings. Both teenagers, known to the police from prior investigations, were found in possession of illegal items. According to police, one carried a loaded firearm with a scratched-out serial number, while the other had marijuana. Due to the curfew violation and their suspicious activities, both were taken to the Laurel Police Department for processing.
Laurel Police say that the teenager with the firearm, not a resident of the complex, is facing multiple felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was held at Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center on $10,050 bail. According to police, the second teenager, a resident of Hollybrook, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and loitering. Police say he was then released to a parent.
Additionally, both parents received criminal summonses for failing to control their children per the Laurel Town Curfew Ordinance. Officers confirm that this marks the first application of the ordinance since its amendment to curb juvenile-related crime in 1998. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Laurel Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers.