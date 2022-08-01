Latest Alzheimer's Conference Shows Correlations with COVID-19

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Alzheimer's Association International Conference has revealed similarities in the symptoms of COVID-19 patients as well as those with Alzheimer's.
"About half the amount of people who have been infected with covid subsequently experience brain fog, mentally fatigue, attentional problems, memory difficulty and scientists are still trying to figure out whether there's an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease after covid infection, but already we know that some of the bio-markers associated with covid infection are the same ones associated with Alzheimer's disease." said Dr. James Ellison, MD, MPH at Christiana Care Swank Center.
Further research will be needed to confirm if someone with COVID-19 symptoms could be predictive of or cause Alzheimer's disease.
Christie Shirey, Caregiver Resource Coordinator at CHEER in Georgetown, has claimed to have not seen a correlation between those she works with who have dementia and COVID-19 symptoms, "You have to look at your individual situation, make your own choices about masks, boosters, and that kind of thing but don't stay locked in the house. Even if you have a lot of co-abilities, at least get out, take a walk, go, you know, for a drive. Stimulate the brain."
More insights are expected to be published as the convention continues, but for more information on Alzheimer's and those results visit alz.org.