LEWES, Del.- An exciting addition to Canalfront Park! A new sculpture standing tall is the newest piece commissioned by the Lewes Public Arts Committee.
When you go to see it, make sure to walk all the way around. This art looks different from every angle you look at it.
Early Tuesday morning, it was all hands on deck. First removing the individual pieces from the truck. Then, assembling them carefully on a concrete slab.
The sculpture has one side with a photo of bright green leaves, and another side with dark rock.
Seeing the piece set up next to the overfalls is something the artists says worked out perfectly. Not only does the sculpture resemble a sail, but it's made of corten steel.
"It's very interesting with the boats and the ships here because corten steel is a material used to make ships," said the artist, Letha Wilson.
The sculpture is up now until September 2022.