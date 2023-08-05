GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs (¡DALE!) and La Plaza Delaware hosted their second Summit on Latino Entrepreneurship on Saturday at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown.
Around 150 Latino business owners gathered to expand their education, inspiration, and networking in Sussex County.
Attendees participated in different business education workshops. Those workshops ranged from technological systems for a simple financial administration to doing contracts.
"I think it's been a great event. I've seen a lot of engagement from our businesses. They are all happy to be here, very happy with the courses, with taking them, with learning and investing in themselves and through, investing in themselves having their business become successful as well," said Araceli Gil, resource coordinator at La Plaza Delaware.
If you are a Latino business owner and want to join ¡DALE!, visit their website here.