LAUREL, Del. - Nineteen-year-old Timothy Cannon from Laurel has been arrested on several charges, including drug dealing and seven counts of endangering a child, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say they began investigating Cannon earlier in July, as he was suspected to be selling drugs in both Kent and Sussex Counties. They say the Sussex County Drug Unit, in association with the Kent County Drug Unit and the troop 5 patrol, conducted a search warrant at Cannon's house on Horsey Avenue in Laurel.
According to police, they found the following in Cannon's bedroom:
- A 9mm handgun, ammunition, and magazines
- Approximately 15.77 grams of cocaine
- Digital scale
Police say there were seven children in the house at the time: a one-year-old, two two-year-olds, a three-year-old, an 11-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old. They say all seven were turned over to an adult.
According to troopers, Cannon was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony) – 7 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Police say Cannon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $37,500 secured bond.