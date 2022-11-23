LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say that they are investigating a deadly crash that took place on Horsey Church Road in Laurel Tuesday morning.
According to DSP, on Tuesday, around 7:40 a.m. a 2013 International Dump Truck pulling a trailer was driving east on Horsey Church Road. At the same time, DSP says that a 2002 Crown Victoria was driving west, also on Horsey Church Road. They say as the truck and the Crown Victoria got closer, the Crown Victoria swerved in to the opposite lane and hit the front center of the dump truck.
DSP says that the driver of the Crown Victoria, a 29-year-old from Salisbury, was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene. They say Identification is waiting on the next of kin.
The driver of the dump truck, a 48-year-old also from Salisbury, along with the other four passengers in the truck, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, says DSP.
They say Horsey Church Road was closed for around five hours while they investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.
DSP says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. They say information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.