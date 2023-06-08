LAUREL, Del. - Laurel Police Department say they have arrested a woman that stole several flowers from Short's Funeral Home on Tuesday.
They say that the woman walked around the Home's property at around 10 a.m., removing over 30 planted flower displays in the process. They say one display was uprooted and left behind, while others were just left as empty holes.
According to police, the woman filled two white trash bags and escaped on a bicycle.
On Wednesday, the department says it responded to the First Stop Gas Station in reference to a suspicious person complaint around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they say they discovered a woman who matched the description of the thief. They say confirmed that she was the thief, and arrested her without further issues.
She was identified by police as 39-year-old Krystle Headley from Laurel, and was charged with the following crimes:
- Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (Misdemeanor)
- Trespass 3rd Degree (Violation)
The department says that the arrest would not have been possible without the help from vigilant citizens reporting criminal activity.