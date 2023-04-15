LAUREL, Del. - Police are investigating the murder of Laurel High School senior Corey Mumford, who was shot and killed on Friday.
In a post on Facebook, the Laurel School District shares that Corey had recently won the Blue-Gold Basketball All-Star Game MVP Award for leading his team to victory. He had planned on attending Dundalk Community College and pursuing a career in basketball.
The Laurel School District took to Facebook to share the ways that they are supporting the school, it's staff, and students at this time. On Monday, April 17, a faculty meeting will be held to provide Laurel High School staff with guidance on how to assist distraught students. Delaware State Police Victim Services counselors, Laurel Ministerial leaders, and LMHS Behavioral Health Coordinators will be available to students and staff next week.
The district says the Laurel Police Department will be assisting the District's Constable officers next week to ensure the safety of school.