LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department advises drivers that there will be traffic restrictions in place for the Little League Parade. The parade, on Friday, begins at about 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
ROUTE:
The parade will begin at North Laurel Elementary School and proceed onto Route 9 and Georgetown Road and travel Westbound. Then at the intersection turn onto Woodland Road and will finish will conclude at the Laurel Little League Fields.
The police department says drivers should seek alternate routes during this time to work more efficiently to move the parade through town.