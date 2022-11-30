SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department (SPD) says they have arrested the man for a shooting that took place in August.
SPD says that on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at around 10 p.m., SPD responded to Chandler Heights two in Seaford after a report that someone had been shot. They say the victim was shot once in the head. After an investigation, SPD says they identified 30-year-old Rihem D. Frisby of Laurel as the shooter, putting out a warrant for his arrest.
According to SPD, on Tuesday, the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) spotted Frisby leaving a house and getting in the passenger-side door of a car in the Seaford area. They say SORT pulled the car over and arrested Frisby with no issues, and subsequently turned over to SPD so that he could be arraigned.
SPD says Frisby was charged with:
- Attempted to Commit Murder 1st Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- 2 Counts of Criminal Mischief over $1000
According to SPD, Frisby was sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $522,000 cash bail. SPD discovered that there were several warrants for Frisby's arrest from other Delaware courts.