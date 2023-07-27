LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested 49-year-old William Smallwood from Laurel after he stole copper wire from a railroad safety system.
According to police, they began investigating the theft at the Carload Express railroad tracks earlier in June, which they say caused over $10,000 in damages. Police say these damages ended up shutting down the railway for four days.
Troopers say they later learned that Smallwood, who matched the description of the thief at the railroad tracks, sold the copper wiring at the Seaford recycling center.
On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., police say they arrested Smallwood at his home. Police say he was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts
- Selling Stolen Property – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 2 counts
According to police, Smallwood was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 released on $8,400 unsecured bond.