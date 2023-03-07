LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested 58-year-old Dale Wilson from Laurel, Delaware for Felony DUI and drug possession charges after getting pulled over Monday night.
Police say that at around 9:39 p.m., a patrolling trooper noticed a red Ford F-250 turning left on to Grazing Court from Discount Land Road while not wearing his seatbelt, so the trooper pulled the truck over in the Hollybrook apartment complex.
They say when the trooper walked up to the truck, he noticed that the only man inside, Wilson, showed signs of impairment. After a DUI investigation, police say he was arrested.
According to troopers, a search of Wilson's car led to the discovery of just over eight grams of crack cocaine, as well drug paraphernalia. They say they found additional paraphernalia that Wilson had thrown in the grass prior to getting pulled over. They also say that computer checks showed that this was Wilson's third DUI.
Police say Wilson was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Several traffic offenses
They say Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on his own recognizance.