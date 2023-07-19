LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Shawn Jones from Laurel for a burglary at Lakeshore Wine and Spirits on July 13.
Police say Jones broke into the Laurel store just after 1 a.m., stealing both cigarettes and alcohol. They say Jones was captured on security cameras throughout.
According to troopers, an investigation with the help of Seaford Police Department led to the identification of Jones as the burglar. On Tuesday, State Police was notified that they had arrested Jones for a separate theft.
Police say Jones was charged with the following:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
They say Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3000 secured bond.