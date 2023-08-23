LAUREL, Del. - Toshawn Furlow, 40, of Laurel was arrested by Delaware State Police in connection with a two robberies in Laurel and Seaford on Tuesday.
According to police, troopers were called to the Oasis Travel Plaza truck stop on Route 13 in Laurel just before 2 a.m. for a robbery. Upon arriving they learned that a suspect, later identified as Furlow, had entered the store, put his hand in his pocket and threatened to shoot the cashier if she didn't open the register. Police say the cashier complied and Furlow stole money and cigarettes before running away. Police were able to view surveillance video of the crime.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Seaford Police Department responded the M&T Bank on Route 13 for another robbery state police say also involved Furlow. State and Seaford police searched for Furlow in the surrounding area but did not find him.
Troopers, officers from the Laurel Police Department, and emergency medical services responded to the Hollybrook Farms Apartments just after 3 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call. They found Furlow inside the apartment and took him into custody.
Furlow was taken to the Seaford Police Department and charged by Delaware State Police with a felony for first degree robbery as well as menacing and two counts of theft under $1,500. He was also charged by the Seaford Police Department with theft and felonies for robbery and terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,100 cash bond.