LAUREL, Del.-- A 38-year-old Laurel man was arrested for felony DUI and narcotics offenses Tuesday morning.
Delaware State Police said at approximately 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza located at 30759 Sussex Highway regarding a suspicious vehicle.
Officers were informed that a car had been idling at a gas pump for approximately 45 minutes without anyone exiting or entering the vehicle. Upon arrival, officials found Robert Lecates seated and unconscious in the driver’s seat of a gray 2017 Honda Civic. Lecates displayed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued, according to DSP. Lecates was later taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 0.686 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 3.87 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1.70 grams of MDMA, approximately 0.61 grams of an unknown white powdery substance, and drug paraphernalia. Computer checks of Lecates revealed that he has a suspended driver’s license and two prior convictions for DUI.
Lecates was transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
-3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving While Suspended / Revoked
Lecates was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,750 secured bond.