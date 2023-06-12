LAUREL, Del. - A 27-year-old man has died after crashing in to a ditch late Saturday night, according to Delaware State Police.
They say the man, later identified as Daniel Odham, was driving east on Shiloh Church Road in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR when he reached a leftward curve.
Police say Odham did not turn hard enough, which caused him to drive off the road and in to a drainage ditch, flipping the car several times in the process. During these flips, they say Odham was not wearing a seatbelt and launched out of the car. They say the car finally came to a rest upside down in the ditch.
According to troopers, Odham was pronounced dead on the scene. Shiloh Church Road was closed for around three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Trooper First Class T. Bowden by calling 302-703-3336. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.