WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDE/AP)-- A Laurel man will spend two years in prison after being convicted of taking part in Capitol Riot on January 6th.
According to the Department of Justice, Hunter Seefried was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Monday. Additionally, Seefried will have one year of supervised release and must pay $2,000 in restitution.
Hunter Seefried and his father, Kevin, were both found guilty on one felony count: obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.
The judge also convicted both men of misdemeanor charges that they engaged in disorderly conduct and illegally demonstrated inside the building. Hunter Seefried--who allegedly broke a window to get into the Capitol--was acquitted of other misdemeanor charges.
Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying a Confederate flag inside the capitol. He will be sentenced separately from his son.