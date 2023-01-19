Laurel Mourns Loss Of Jamin Pugh

LAUREL, Del.- Laurel School District closed its doors yesterday out of respect for Jamin Pugh, who was heavily involved in the school.
Pugh is from Laurel, and was killed in a car crash on Laurel Road Tuesday night.
Pugh was an active member of the Laurel School District. Laurel School District superintendent Shawn Larrimore says Pugh was always at the school, finding the time to coach football, basketball, and even reach kids outside of sports.
"Very involved with helping at risk students. He was involved in our male mentorship program.," said Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larimore. "There certainly wasn't enough of him to be spread around to be quite honest with you."
There is no word yet on a memorial service for Jamin Pugh.