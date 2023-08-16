LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department says they stopped a car theft last week.
Police say that on August 10, just after 3 a.m., a Laurel Police officer spotted a suspicious car in the parking lot of The Car Store on Sussex Highway, despite the business being closed. They say they watched the car leave the business and head south on the highway erratically. Police say they pulled the car over after waiting for a backup officer.
The officer approached the car and found four teenagers inside: a 15-year-old boy from Berlin, MD, and a 14-, 15-, and 16-year-old from Greenwood. They say none of the four were the registered owner of the car, also determining that the driver did not have a valid license. They say the officer noticed damage to the steering column.
After getting in contact with the car's owner, police say it was discovered that the owner did not know any of the teenagers, and that they thought their car was being serviced at a car dealership in Selbyville.
The department then contacted Selbyville Police Department, who discovered that the four had broken in to the dealership and stolen a 2016 Kia Optima, later returning and stealing a 2011 Kia Optima, which was the car that Laurel Police Department pulled over.
Laurel Police Department says they were charged in Laurel with the following:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500, a Class G Felony
- The driver was charged with Driving without a Valid License, and
- Failure to Maintain a Single Lane.
They say Selbyville Police Department found probable cause to charge the two 15-year-olds with the following:
- Possession of Burglar Tools (Class F Felony)
- Theft of Motor Vehicle x2 (Class G Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony)
- Criminal Mischief $1000-$5000 x3 (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree x3 (Violation)
According to police, the three were released to their respective guardians on their own recognizance.