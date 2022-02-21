LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel School District will operate virtually Tuesday after "terroristic threats" were made against the school system.
"While continuing our students’ in-person learning is highly important to us, keeping our students and staff safe is our top priority," Superintendent Shawn Larrimore said in a statement Monday evening.
Laurel schools and others were subject to social media threats in December as well.
Larrimore said the Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police are investigating, and "at this time, the threats cannot be confirmed as non-credible."
Larrimore said the decision to make schools virtual and cancel all after school activities was done out of an abundance of caution.