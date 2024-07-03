LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Board of Education has reinstated Dr. Shawn Larrimore as the superintendent following an arrest on the suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in May.
In a statement from the board of education the school district said this decision comes after a thorough review of the situation.
"During his [Larrimore] absence, Dr. Larrimore has taken significant time to reflect, grow, and take important steps to ensure he meets the expectations of the Board and the community as a whole," said the Laurel Board of Education. "We are confident in his ability to lead our district with integrity and commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community."
The suspected DUI occurred on Sussex Highway near Camp Road where the Laurel Police Department detail that Larrimore was apprehended after failing to slow down or move over for a police traffic stop. During the traffic stop, officers reported that there were signs of alcohol impairment and Larrimore was charged on several traffic violations and DUI.
According to the board, Larrimore will resume his position of superintendent July 8.