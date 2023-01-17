LAUREL, Del. - A deadly accident closed roads in Laurel Tuesday night. Delaware State Police posted about that accident on Twitter around 7 p.m.
Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of DSP tells WRDE that the agency cannot confirm any of the names of those involved in the crash. However, it's being reported that Jamin Pugh, known better as Ring of Honor Wrestler Jay Briscoe, died as a result of that crash.
"He was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Ring of Honor Wrestling owner Tony Khan said on Twitter. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
The Laurel School District expressed its condolences for the Pugh family on Facebook and announced that schools in the district would be closed Wednesday, January 18th.
Pugh was 38 years old. WRDE will have more information on this story as it becomes available.