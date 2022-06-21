SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard has been laid to rest after paying the ultimate sacrifice over a week ago..
On Tuesday, his life and career were honored and the support was overwhelming.
The hearse with Corporal Hilliard’s body arrived at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church a little after 8:30 Tuesday morning. He was carried in by brothers of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
Outside the church, officers lined up to pay respects to the fallen hero. His family greatly appreciating their attendance and support.
"I’m proud of how all of the different agencies have assisted my family and taken care of us throughout this but this right here is amazing and he would love it," Brother-in-law Theophilus Hobbs IV said. "My sister says it and I know it for sure he would love the way that he is being represented today."
Thirty members of the Hogs & Heroes Foundation from the Canadian border to North Carolina came to honor Hilliard.
"We come together as a brotherhood," National President/Founder Andrew Mutchler said. "We come together as a sisterhood. We come together as a police community to mourn the loss of our brother and guardian of safety and freedom and he deserves no less."
The state line between Delaware and Maryland was non-existent Tuesday as people from all over the area came to the church including those who knew of Glenn indirectly. Gary & Kelly Canonico of Millsboro have a son who works in the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and worked alongside Hilliard.
"A lot of my family is in law enforcement and you know it hits home when something like this happens and it could happen to one of my family members," Gary said.
"It really makes you realize the sacrifice and they put their lives on the line every day for us," Kelly said. "They need to be appreciated a bit more I think."
Just after 2:30 p.m., Corporal Hilliard’s body left the church and was taken to Sunset Memorial Park where he was buried.
People believe that this is not a goodbye to Corporal Hilliard but a see you later. His life devoted to family, faith, and public service will live on forever.