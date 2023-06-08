DELAWARE - The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics has been cancelled due to health concerns and the air quality alert, Delaware State Police has announced.
They say the ceremony at Legislative Hall will be moved inside into the lobby. Police say the ceremony is not formal, instead using it as opportunity for Special Olympics Delaware, law enforcement, and legislators to reaffirm their existing partnerships, which they say lets them to support the inclusion of people with disabilities not only in sports, but also throughout the community.
They say the media will have the opportunity to take pictures and videos, along with interviews, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby.
Troopers say the Opening Ceremonies will still take place Friday at 4:15 p.m. in the Bob Carpenter Center at University of Delaware.
State Police says that although the formal ceremony will not take place Thursday, they are still excited to take advantage of the opportunity of having all three significant entities together to celebrate the sport, spirit, and splendor of the Torch Run and the 2023 Summer Games.