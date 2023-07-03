DOVER, Del. - House Bills 205 and 206, which together increase transparency in law enforcement, have been passed by the Delaware senate and pushed forward to Governor John Carney's desk to get signed in to law.
House Bill 205, if signed, would make changes to the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights to increase its transparency and also rename it to Police Officer's Due Process, Accountability, and Transparency. Changes include, but are not limited to, annually submitted case narratives to posted publicly, requiring internal investigations to be completed regardless of employment status, and establishing the idea of "sustained findings," which is a violation of law, rule, policy, regulation or guideline determined by a “preponderance of the evidence,” meaning more probably true than not.
“This bill moves us forward and ends years of stagnation on this issue, making a real impact by increasing transparency and public reporting, holding officers accountable, and formalizing the entire process,” House Majority Whip and bill sponsoe Melissa Minor-Brown said. “This bill is a serious and meaningful step in the right direction after several attempts to make progress on this issue.”
House Bill 206, if signed, would make changes to the Council on Police Training, renaming it to the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission in the process. These changes include increasing the number of governor-appointed positions that have specific eligibility requirements to the commission, and allowing the the commission to intervene in certain officer-involved crimes. Also included in HB 206 is a requirement that every police department in the state be accredited by July 1, 2026.
“The Council on Police Training plays a vital role in shaping police standards, training and discipline across the state. But an important voice has been missing: those who are intimately involved with or have been impacted by the criminal justice system. HB 206 ensures that public members of the commission have that experience and can bring it to the process,” bill sponsor and Rep. Kendra Johnson said. “The bill will also address longstanding goals by requiring local accountability boards, increasing transparency, and providing public access to various records, reports and data. These changes will allow the public to play a more direct role in holding officers accountable.”
The bills were introduced to the house early last month. For more information on their introduction and the bills themself, click here.
“The bills we passed today represent an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to shed light on the culture of secrecy and ambiguity that has made it impossible for our communities to differentiate between honest police officers upholding their oath and bad apples whose actions spread fear and distrust among our neighbors,” Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman said. “While we still have more work to do around records transparency and community review boards, these bills are an important move in the right direction, and I look forward to Governor Carney signing them into law.”