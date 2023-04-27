Law That Creates A Marketplace For Marijuana Goes Into Effect

DELAWARE- The questions around the framework for recreational marijuana now becoming more clear.
After recreational marijuana was legalized this past Sunday, House Bill 2, which creates a framework for the sale of pot, has gone into effect today. People can now own up to an ounce for marijuana or twelve ounces of concentrated THC.
Delaware is now the 22nd state to have recreational pot legal. The bill allowing for a marijuana marketplace is now law. But applications to sell it don't open for 13 months as lawmakers work out the kinks.
"I know I have been getting emails and requests on people that have interests in getting into this industry," said Rep. Edward Osienski- who was the sponsor of HB2. "Right now, I've been just telling him the best thing to do is familiarize yourself with HB2."
Osienski says marijuana will be taxed 15%. 7% will go towards a social equity fund. That covers expungement costs for those previously convicted of marijuana offenses. The fund also gives financial and technical assistance to underserved Delawareans looking to get a license to sell.
Osienski says the rest of that 15%will go towards general Delaware expenses that are taxpayer funded.
Business owner Stephen Provost, who owns Scubee's CBD boutique in Rehoboth Beach is anxiously waiting to get his hands on a license.
"We're really eager to see what the process is going to be for the application, what the timeframes will be," he said. "But, you know, hopefully with having five years cannabis, retail will help us."
The state licenses are limited. There are just 30 for retail, 30 for manufacturing, and 60 for growing cannabis.
But before anything can be legally sold, Delaware's governor must appoint a commissioner in on Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement team. So despite a legalization, seeing pot in stores is at least a year away.