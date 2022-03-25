LEWES, Del.— On Friday, Sen. Tom Carper (R) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) Delaware announced $600,000 to modernize the Cape May-Lewes ferry system. The grant was made to the Delaware River and Bay Authority to renovate and repower the engines on the MV New Jersey.
The modernization of ferries includes upgrading engines which were built during WWII. The New Jersey also has new smokestacks, windows, and new seats. They all added up to a $20.2 million price tag for the overhaul.
"They're 37 percent less emissions, they're much more fuel efficient, oil efficient, and we overhaul them every 30,000 hours instead of every 10,000 hours, so it's a big improvement for us," Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations at Delaware River and Bay Authority and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester says the Cape May–Lewes Ferry Master Plan aims to take cars off the road to reduce the carbon footprint of drivers.
"Now we can make them more energy efficient, more modern, and also more green, that helps our jobs, our economy, our health, and also helps to save the planet," Rep. Blunt Rochester said.
Ted Becker, Mayor of Lewes, said the town hopes the renovated ferries will increase tourism in all of Southern Delaware.
"Most of the them are stopping somewhere along the line, whether it's in Lewes or maybe it's Rehoboth, or further along the shore, so it's really encouraging that we're not just a drive-thru," Mayor Becker said.