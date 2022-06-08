DOVER, Del. - There was an overwhelming support in attendance Wednesday afternoon for House Bill 455. Some women saying this is about more access to abortions in Delaware while others say the focus should be on preventing unwanted pregnancy.
It was a full house at Legislative Hall. Many in attendance were showing support of House Bill 455.
"We already have a shortage of providers for abortion care in the state of Delaware there is a wait list already. In Delaware, women already have a problem," said Melissa Froemming the President of Delaware NOW.
However not everyone agrees.
"I don't understand why it's necessary to have all the abortions we have in America when we have forms of birth control that are readily available that are very effective if women would use it," said Dee Taylor, a nurse from Newark.
The bill provides legal protection for women from other states seeking an abortion in Delaware.
It also prevents insurers from increasing premiums or taking adverse actions against providers and organizations for providing legal reproductive health care services.
A big component of the bill allows trained physician assistants, nurses and midwives to perform abortions.
Planned Parenthood of Delaware says these health care professionals are more than qualified to do the job.
"Our advanced practice nurses, physician assistance, and nurse mid-wives already can provide miscarriage management, same medication as were passed in the bill a few weeks ago and they could have provided it for a miscarriage but not for an abortion, that is clearly a targeted abortion issue," said Ruth Lytle-Barnaby the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware.
Taylor says she wishes to see more women consider adoptions.
"My daughter got pregnant at 17 years of age and it'll be 25 years ago this July and was I happy about it? No. Did we consider adoption? Yes we did," added Taylor.
The bill did not get voted on on Wednesday but the decision will be made at a later date.
This discussion is happening at the same time as Roe v. Wade faces the possibility of being overturned. That decision is expected at the end of the month.