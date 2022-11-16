DELAWARE - Mary Dupont, Executive Director of La Plaza Delaware, is getting all hands on deck for a 12-week leadership development program that is launching in January 2023 for up-and-coming Latino leaders statewide.
Dupont has searched around the country for leadership development programs. They found a program out of Chicago called HACE, which stands for Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.
"We reached out to them to see if they would be interested in working with us," Dupont said. "They are already operating in 36 states, and they were interested because they were not in Delaware, so Delaware would be the 37th state in the country to offer professional leadership development training for Gen Z and Millennials," Dupont added.
Isana Ventura, owner of a small landscaping company and former student of La Plaza Delaware, will be a mentor for the new program and says how La Plaza's course helped her and her husband boost their business.
"After taking the class, we have noticed that there's so much more that was left to learn and more ways we could grow our business," Ventura said. "I mean, our business has been successful, but it wasn't growing much, and after taking these courses with La Plaza, it allowed us to increase our revenue by at least 30 percent," Ventura added.
Mary Dupont hopes that by combining leadership and small business, people will find their place, be successful, and represent the future direction of the community.
Anyone interested can visit laplazadelaware.org, click on the Leadership tab, and fill out the interest form.
La Plaza Delaware will send the formal application, and a committee will select the participants.