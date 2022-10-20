DOVER, Del. - Attorney and Legal analyst John Brady has clarified some details on both the sentencing Kathleen McGuiness and the recent complaint about her from Deputy Auditor Tori Parker.
According to Brady, the state had recommended a fine equal to that of her daughter's salary, with the daughter's hiring the reason for the corruption charges, but the fine ended up being only half of that, with only a year of probation.
Deputy Auditor Tori Parker has submitted a complaint to the Department of Labor regarding McGuiness, claiming in a letter that McGuinness asked her to rehire her as a Casual/Seasonal auditor after the Governor removes McGuiness from her position. She also claims the McGuiness demanded she switch positions with Alaina Sewell, the Chief of Staff for the State.
Brady says that the charges are resolved, so McGuiness can not be tried again for anything that happened before the trial. Because of this, the new complaint from Parker can only result in a civil filing against McGuiness and the State of Delaware. This means it could not result in jail time, only fines. He says since McGuiness is no longer a state employee, they can not take away her employment.
McGuiness would be able to run for office again, says Brady, due to a recent Delaware Supreme Court ruling with the former Newport Police Chief who plead guilty to a misconduct charge. He says because the Supreme Court ruled that misconduct is not an infamous crime for holding office, he could run for another town seat. Brady says this precedent means that McGuiness could potentially be a candidate again.
Governor Carney announced Thursday that he will appoint Dennis Greenhouse as the new Auditor of Accounts for the state. Greenhouse was previously elected to this position in 1982.
“We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the State of Delaware as the Auditor of Accounts, an office that he previously held,” said Governor Carney. “As Auditor, he will be tasked with completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report over the next several months. Because of his experience, I’m confident that Dennis is right person for the job and can hit the ground running.”
Greenhouse will serve until the person elected from the upcoming November 8th election takes office.