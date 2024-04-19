DOVER, Del. - A bill that would allow medical aid in dying in Delaware cleared the Delaware House during a vote on Thursday. Lawmakers voted 21-16 in favor of the measure.
According to the National Library of Medicine, medical aid in dying "is the act of prescribing lethal medications to a consenting patient who can self-ingest them with the intent of hastening their death."
The Delaware bill specifies the importance of helping an individual adult end his own life "in a humane and dignified manner" if both the attending physician or advanced practice registered nurse agree with a separate consulting physician that the diagnosis and prognosis are correct. The bill, House Bill 140, also specifies that medical officials must believe the patient has sound decision-making capacity.
Medical aid in dying is currently legal in 11 states and jurisdictions. Some of those states include New Jersey, Colorado and California. Along with Delaware, other states including New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are considering legislation that would allow it.
These laws have been around for a few years, with supporters citing patient choice in end of life care. On the other hand, critics have raised concerns that these laws could lead to poor outcomes for vulnerable members of society like the elderly and those with disabilities, specifically those with diagnoses that are potentially incorrect or provide inaccurate predictions for length of time left to live.
New Jersey’s legislation, the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, could potentially be repealed, according to Death With Dignity, by an amendment introduced this year.
The Delaware bill is now assigned to the executive committee in the Delaware Senate for consideration.