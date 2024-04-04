LEWES, Del. - Beginning June 28 and continuing each Friday through and including August 30, the City of Lewes said there will be a second weekly trash collection available with an additional fee. Homeowners of all kinds are required to subscribe to the second weekly collection for trash if the service is desired. However, trash and recycle will continue to be picked up Monday and Tuesday.
Subscriptions must be received in City Hall by Wednesday, May 15. The city said if the property is a rental, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to notify their tenant to subscribe to this service. For a one-time, $250 fee per bin for this 10 week period, subscribers will be required to place their residential trash bin at their regular collection site each Friday no later than 6:00 a.m.
Staff from the City’s Maintenance Department will place stickers on trash bins to identify that the resident has subscribed for the 2024 season second trash pick-up. The city said a registration form will be included with the 2024 City of Lewes annual tax bill to be mailed in the coming weeks. The registration form may also be downloaded by clicking here.
This is not a pay-as-you-go service and the seasonal fee will not be prorated, according to the city. Questions can be directed citymanager@ci.lewes.de.us.