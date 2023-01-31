LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Division of the Arts recognizes Delaware artists for their work with public acknowledgements and exposure for their work along with monetary awards.
Lewes author Kim Hoey Stevenson was one of eight emerging fellows chosen after 118 Delawareans submitted work in categories like choreography, music, writing, visual art, and more. In addition to these eight, seven established fellows and two master fellows were also selected.
According to the division's website, Delaware's Individual Artist Fellowships recognize artists for their outstanding quality of work. Applicants submit samples that are reviewed by out-of-state arts professionals who then consider the demonstrated creativity and skill in each artist's respective art form.
Most of the 2023 fellows are from upstate. Other than Stevenson, the only other southern Delaware fellows this year are Michael Miller, of Felton, for music; Mary Pauer, of Bridgeville, for creative nonfiction; and James Morgan, of Harrington, for video and film.
Stevenson spoke with WRDE about her work and the grant application process.
"I don't think you can write without things from your life being included," she said. "You find yourself looking at people in your life and quirks people have, including yourself, and you mix them together to form characters."
This is her third application to the fellowship program, and she says that each application has helped her improve her writing. Previously her submissions were more serious, like literary fiction focusing on topics like alcoholism or unrealized goals and problems in life.
"The judges said 'well, this is good, but you're not quite there yet. Maybe read these books, or try this,' which is good!" said Stevenson. "Every time I got new information and feedback to continue writing."
For this round of applications, Stevenson submitted short stories that were lighter in topic and more humorous. "I've been trying to be this serious writer and maybe I've been going the wrong way," Stevenson said. She shared that, while the works she submitted are individual stories, she has noticed a theme of relationships being found among the different pieces.
When asked about her future plans, Stevenson said she is looking at attending conferences and possibly hiring an editor. She has been published in the past with a nonfiction book she wrote with a psychologist about people who beat the odds and overcome misfortune.
"For publishing I'd like to go the traditional route, because I want the validation that somebody else looks at it and goes, 'yeah, you're a writer,' which is kind of how I feel about this grant," Stevenson said. "The most exciting part is that somebody said 'hey, we think you're a writer, you should keep doing that and here's some money to work on it.'"
Awards for the fellowship program can range from $5,000 to $12,000 depending on the level of the fellowship. The division says that awards have increased this year due to increased funding from the Department of State.
In addition to the grant, the work of the fellows will be featured in exhibitions and public appearances which will help to create more exposure for their work.
"Writing is the only thing that's ever come just naturally to me. I've been writing since I was five years old, which is when I wrote my first story. It's something I can't imagine not doing.," Stevenson said. "Even as a journalist, I love interviewing people and telling their stories because everybody says 'oh, you know, I don't have a story' and I'm like, everybody has a story. If you're able to get that story out, it feels great to share it with the world.