LEWES, Del. -
There was a lot of contention in tonight's meeting about the potential permit parking system coming to Lewes Beach.
One community member says, "I keep hearing people say, "I wanna be like Rehoboth. I wanna be like Indian River Inlet. I wanna be like this. I don't want to be like any of those. I want to be like Lewes Beach."
In fact, not one person in tonight's meeting was for the permit parking.
Another community member says, "I'm against it. My family is against it. Most people are against it."
City council explained that the permits would be seasonal, from May 1st to September 30th, 9 am to 5 pm.
Parking would not be delineated, and the city would not cap the number of permits sold.
Seasonal permits for out of towners would cost $250.
But locals and people who own property in Lewes would pay a reduced price of $100.
City council let the community know they are welcome to email them with any further comments or questions they may have.