Lewes Beaches will Not Have Lifeguards this Summer

LEWES, Del.- Lewes Beaches will not have lifeguards during the 2022 summer season. The news comes after the city had a difficult time finding applicants.
Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend says, the city had just four applicants who could work through the summer. The city even tried raising its hourly wage to 16 dollars, but saw no luck.
This year, the Lifeguard Captain announced that she would not be returning to Lewes this summer. The city made the difficult decision after deciding the beaches could not be safely guarded each day. It was important for the city to make the decision ahead of time, to prepare beachgoers and parents.
"It's not a decision that we made because we chose not to guard the beaches. It's a decision we had to make because we just don't have the staff. It's very similar to what we are hearing in other sectors of the economy," said Townshend.
Townshend says the city hopes the beaches will have lifeguards after this year. She says this is the first year she knows of that the city had to make this call.