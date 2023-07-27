LEWES, Del. - On Thursday, July 27, at the mayor and city council workshop, the conversation began as to whether or not Lewes should ban the sale of marijuana in town. This is the first of many conversations about the potential ban, the council explained.
Prohibiting the sale of marijuana has become a popular topic, and a few beach towns have already put a ban in place. At the workshop, members of the public were given the opportunity to express their opinions about a potential ban.
Many people who spoke expressed that they feared selling marijuana in town would ruin Lewes's charm. Others like Barry Buchanan, who is a volunteer at the historical society, explained how Lewes is a historical town and the sale of marijuana does not belong there.
"Lewes is such a small town I think it would be very detrimental. I've interviewed and worked with tourists from five states in any direction and they come here for the enjoyment of this small town and they like to walk down to Second Street just the way it is." Buchanan continued, "Marijuana should be near the beach towns, in my personal opinion. I do not believe it's a good idea to allow it in Lewes."
Since only the state benefits from the sale of marijuana, not the municipalities, many believe selling it will not be beneficial to the town.
The next town council meeting will be held on Aug. 7.