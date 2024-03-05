LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred in Lewes early this morning that left one woman dead.
On March 5, about 1:57 a.m., a 6-wheel box truck was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway just west of Mulberry Knoll Road. A bicyclist entered the eastbound lane, into the path of the box truck. As a result, the box truck struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, a 58-year-old woman from Lewes, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the box truck, a 60-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The reason for the bicyclist entering the eastbound lane of Route 24 is still under investigation with DSP.