LEWES, Del. - A bike plan that includes printed maps of trails and placing new racks at George H.P. Smith park is expected to be reviewed Tuesday, July23, at the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. Updated maps of trails are being developed. Since Memorial Day, the committee reports that approximately 1,300 maps have been distributed. Click here to view the map.
Last month, committee member Aaron Huertas reported that the idea of putting bike racks at Smith Park is partly a result of concern coming from The Farmer's Market. Bicyclists have been riding over the grass to reach nearby fences which is were a number of bikes are parked. The committee was looking into the Smith Park budget to see what money is available for new bike racks.
If approved, the plan will be sent to City Council for a decision.