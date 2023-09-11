Lewes bike survey finds safety is number one concern

LEWES, Del.- A survey aimed to gather information for a long-term cyclist improvement plan found safety is the biggest concern when it comes to cycling in Lewes.
The Lewes Bike Plan, a partnership between The Delaware Department of Transportation and the City of Lewes, seeks to create a community that encourages walking and bicycling for fun, errands, and commuting.
The plan's mission statement said the following:
"All who live, work, or visit Lewes should have access to a bicycle and pedestrian network that is safe and comfortable for all ages and abilities, is clearly identified, and provides amenities throughout its use. This network will provide connections to popular destinations within and outside of town limits, resulting in a thriving, healthy community."
Conducting a survey was a first step in identifying potential improvements. After several months of gathering responses, The Lewes Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee received the results at a special meeting Aug. 28.
The survey asked questions about biking habits and asked participants to outline their concerns.
The survey found the main reason people opt not to bike is because they do not feel safe. Cyclists identified lacking infrastructure, confusion about signage and e-bike regulations as contributing to their fears.
The next opportunity for people to weigh in about the future of cycling in Lewes is Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m.