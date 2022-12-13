LEWES, Del. - The Center for Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine's billboard in Lewes has caused some controversy, as it depicts a naked woman to advertise their services.
"To use a naked woman's body and to advertise," says Kae Johnson of Milford. "It just looks like you know, and I'm not a prude, but I just, I don't like I don't like in the me too movement and all the things going on I mean women should not be exploited like that so."
Johnson hopes that the billboard will come down, contacting many state agencies to make it happen. Dr. Abdullah Malek, who put up the billboard, claims that outrage was not the intention.
"The intentions of the billboard is to endorse a healthy and happy lifestyle and body through exercise," said Abdullah, "better eating and procedures to enhance an individual's beauty with our practice that we've been doing for over 30 years"
Abigail Ewell is an employee at a salon right next to the billboard, and believes it is not a big deal.
"It really shouldn't be too offensive. I guess like to little kids. I could see why they might not like the signing up there. But I don't see a problem with it," said Ewell.
Regardless, it has still elicited a reaction from Delawareans that drive by the billboard.
"A little bit over the top to me in a marketing position for public view," said David Ennis of Lewes. "I thought if it were in a magazine that people were buying that might be a little bit different. But out on the public billboard, it seems a little outside that over the top
As of now, there are no plans to take down the billboard.