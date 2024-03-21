LEWES, Del. - 4-year-old Zeke Clark is heading to the Major League Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies' home opener at Citizens Bank Park. This comes as he's still recovering after a horrible accident.
Last summer Zeke was riding on a lawnmower with his dad when he suddenly decided to jump off. He became trapped underneath the tractor with his leg caught in the blades.
Zeke is now adjusting to life with a prosthetic lower right leg. He's had multiple surgeries, different prosthetics and physical therapy at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington. It's a recovery process that will last until he's fully grown.
As the Nemours team helps with his recovery, Zeke's dad is going to help him get ready to throw a pitch in front of 40,000 plus Phillies fans.
"We'll see how it goes," Jonathan Clark says. "If he makes an awesome pitch that would be great. If not, the experience is a lifetime experience that not many people actually get to do."
March 28 at 3:05 p.m. is when Zeke will show everyone if he's throwing a curv eball, fast ball, or knuckle ball.