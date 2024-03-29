PHILADELPHIA, PA— A young Lewes boy showcased his resilience and courage Friday by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.
Zeke Clark, who tragically lost his leg in a lawnmower accident last year, stepped onto the field Friday March 29 to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener.
Clark took to the mound after Thursday's rain delay pushed the game back to Friday, demonstrating remarkable strength and determination in front of a crowd of 40,000 fans. Not only did he deliver a pitch, but he also had the opportunity to interact with the beloved Phillies mascot, the Philly Phanatic.
Ahead of the game, Clark and his mother Maria appeared on CoastLife where they showed off his baseball skills. She told CoastLife's Paige Marley that Zeke's surgeon at Nemours Children's Hospital was going to be by his side on the field. They expressed not only how special this opportunity is, but how much Delmarva has helped Zeke thrive.
"We really couldn't have done anything or gotten through anything we've been through without the community," Maria told CoastLife. "Knowing that people were immediately thinking of the future, it meant a lot."
Clark says Sussex Academy Swim and Delaware Dynamics Gymnastics were key for Zeke's continued recovery.
For Clark and his family, taking the mound at the Phillies' home opener was not just about throwing a pitch; it was a symbol of strength, hope, and the unwavering spirit of a young boy who refuses to let circumstances define him.