LEWES, Del. - Hurricane season is upon us and as the Lewes Board of Public Works stated in their most recent meeting, it is imperative that action is taken now to protect the city's electrical system. On June 26, the Lewes BPW discussed the fear for its electrical infrastructure as Lewes BPW President, Thomas Panetta, said how coastal storms are coming sooner and sooner.
Just last year, the city reported having only 28 outages. Most outages were said to be from nor'easters, but others were from environmental factors as small as birds and squirrels.
However, this is one of the few utilities that still has only a single power line coming into town down Savannah Road to a substation. Panetta claims that part of the solution would be another line, but becomes a pricey project with limited options.
While Panetta emphasized that protections for electrical systems from storms is a national concern, it is especially concerning for coastal communities.
"You can't necessarily build a system that will withstand those type of storms, but you can build systems that are more resilient under a category three hurricane." said Panetta.
As a result, the board voted unanimously to disband the Mitigation Committee that was focused on sea level rise and climate change. Now a new committee will be formed specifically for the future of the electrical system.
The Lewes BPW is looking for people with knowledge of electrical distribution and transmission generation for the new committee. Anyone interested in participating in the group should reach out to the Lewes BPW.