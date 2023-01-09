Lewes Canal Restoration Delayed

LEWES, Del. - Reconstruction continues on the Lewes Canal but with some obstacles. The Canal is getting widened to the original width and pieces of old infrastructure are still getting removed.
Tracey Marino walks and bikes the Junction and Breakwater Trail frequently. She most looks forward to getting that portion of the trail, alongside the Canal, back, "We do bike on the trail fairly regularly so that would be.. any addition to the bike trail is welcome in my eyes."
According to DelDOT the project is taking longer than expected to finish because the 100-year old bridge that was there before contaminated the soil.
C.R. McLeod of DelDOT said, "-it has to be taken out and remediated. Obviously we're being very cautious as that is a very sensitive wetland area. So getting it out of there, letting it dry off site there at our staging area, then before it can be removed, it's just part of the process that we have to go through."
This project began about a year ago with the removal of the swing bridge that was located on the Lewes Canal, that bridge is now moved to its new permanent home just off of the Junction and Breakwater Bike Path just at the end of American Legion Road where restoration continues where the railroad used to be.
The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association (LJRBA) saved this bridge and recently restored a caboose. Seeing the Canal almost complete without the bridge makes those at the association happy.
"I'm overjoyed! The bridge was being decommissioned and we couldn't stand in the way and I understand why it was being decommissioned. The canal was a navigational hazard in a way with that very narrow channel that we all saw all the time during the tide change." said David Ludlow with LJRBA.
According to DelDOT, the project is still expected to finish before March, to avoid any further pauses. Work in the Canal is restricted from October to April for the protection of the environment and wildlife.