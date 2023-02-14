LEWES, Del. - The decking at the Canalfront Park in Lewes is going to be renovated.
The city will soon be renovating the park after receiving $500,000 dollars in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. Some of that money will go towards replacing the boardwalk decking. Bids for construction and materials were decided by city council yesterday.
East Coast Contracting won the construction bid at an estimated cost of nearly $226,000 dollars. The material bid accepted was nearly $180,000 dollars from manufacturer Boyce Highlands.
According to the city, fresh wood will be used to replace the current deck. Some locals in Lewes are happy to hear about the deck replacement.
Local Conor Casey says, "I think replacing it in general is a good idea. It's a pretty heavily trafficked area for a lot of people walking, especially in the summer time."
Others questioned why material other than wood isn't being used for the replacement.
Local Ed Ruggero says, "I think synthetic would be a better choice if it lasts longer and wears more evenly. The wood, some of it's worn out already, some is not so you could trip over things...screws are sticking up...it could be a hazard."
According to Town Manager Ann Marie Townshend, the city plans to begin the project on March 1st of this year.