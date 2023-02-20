Lewes Cannonball Still Missing, How it's Scaring Some Business Owners

LEWES, Del. - The famous cannonball from the Lewes Cannonball House is still missing, a week following a tour guide noticing its disappearance. The Lewes Police Department said there are no updates on the investigation of the cannonball including if it was stolen or simply fell out of the house's foundation.
When going around to businesses near the Cannonball House, no one had surveillance footage that could have captured a possible thief.
The Lewes Historical Society said the cannonball was reinforced with an iron rod in the seventies because it was getting loose. The one missing is an original from the 1800's.
Small business owner Michele Buckler of Sand and Stones said she is scared by this, saying that if someone was willing to steal the cannonball, that she will need to keep a closer eye on her business, "It's nervous.. times have changed and so we do have to become kind of more aware of what's going on in our community and my store is definitely part of it."
The idea of more street cameras to prevent this from happening again became a debate amongst local business owners.
"It is kind of odd that in that whole area there's no cameras to spot anything, that might be something to look into." said Josh Barr, Owner of Shorebreak.
But Buckler thinks more technology, would take away from the historic town, "-if we had to do something like that it would really take away from the whole small town quaintness that Lewes has to offer."
A historic mystery hitting the small town of Lewes like a cannonball.