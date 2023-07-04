LEWES, Del. - Hundreds of people gathered in Lewes at 5 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July with the annual Doo-Dah parade.
The parade started on Savannah Road and went to Second Street and back to Savannah Road. Lots of cars were decked out in Fourth of July swag, and people were excited to celebrate the red, white, and blue.
"It's a great time to celebrate with family celebrating the birth of our country and it brings pride back to see everyone come out and celebrating together," says George Potts, Lewes visitor.
"This is a hometown freedom, it's about freedom. Be with your community and come celebrate" says Lewes resident Mark Stockley.
Fireworks will kick off at dusk on Savannah Beach.