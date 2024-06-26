LEWES, Del. – The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission, at their June 17 meeting, unanimously endorsed Kompan as the preferred vendor for the Canalfront Park playground replacement project, as a way to enhance safety and accessibility. This decision followed a thorough evaluation of proposals from three different companies.
Kompan's bid of $399,785 for the project is supported by a $125,000 grant from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails Program. Janet Reeves, Parks and Marina Manager and Assistant City Manager, highlighted the potential for additional funding through a second round of the same program.
Concerns about safety at the current park were emphasized by observations from Commissioner Ann Colligan, who recently advocated for repairs due to reported hazards.
"Mothers had informed me that the playground was not entirely safe. There were issues like nails and [unsteady] handrails," Colligan mentioned.
While the construction timeline for the new project has not been finalized, it is critical that the surface installation occurs during warmer weather, similar to the repaving of the Canalfront Park tennis courts, says the commission.
To address any remaining questions and considerations, Reeves proposed inviting Kompan representatives to join the next meeting on June 27 to address any more questions.