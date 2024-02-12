LEWES, DE — Monday night in Lewes the City Council weighed in on two proposed developments. The Henlopen Bluff development, featuring 79 lots off Gills Neck Road, is being sent back to the Lewes Planning and Zoning Commission for further review.
A nearby subdivision had better luck, the Whites Pond Preserve, has received unanimous approval from the Council for its site plan and improvements. Situated down the street, the development, comprising 13 single-family lots along Monroe Avenue Extended, has been deemed compliant with code requirements.
"It was one of the first subdivisions that went through the new planning process, so I appreciate the applicants for going through that," Mayor Andrew Williams said.
The Whites Pond Preserve project signifies a milestone in the city's planning efforts, reflecting a collaborative approach to address community concerns while adhering to regulatory standards.