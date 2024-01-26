LEWES, Del. — The Lewes City Council on Jan. 25, discussed potential participation in the Community Benefits Agreement proposed by US Wind Inc. The session focused on a proposed offshore wind farm and its impact on the community. The workshop, led by the mayor and city council with U.S. Wind Representative Mike Dunmyer, focused on the nature and application of the Community Benefits Agreement.
Community Engagement and Decision Making
Emphasizing collective decision-making, the council stressed the importance of community input in assessing wind energy's desirability and suitability for Lewes. The council plans to organize a comprehensive workshop for residents' views on wind energy.
Clarifying Misconceptions
A council member addressed public misconceptions about US Wind's proposal. The council clarified that Lewes has neither accepted nor rejected the agreement. The discussion acknowledged Dunmyer's transparent dealings with the community.
Understanding the Agreement and Its Impacts
The mayor questioned whether the agreement was an impact fee or a facilitation payment. Dunmyer described the roles of different offshore wind developers and their lease areas. He emphasized that US Wind's proposal aims to establish a beneficial relationship with coastal communities. US Wind offered $2 million to each town over approximately 20 years to support local priorities. Dunmyer stated that while US Wind seeks non-opposition from towns, they can opt out under certain conditions.
Next Steps and the Broader Impact
The council discussed the forthcoming environmental impact statements from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the decision-making timeline. The impact of the wind energy project on the region, including Delaware, was examined. Discussions included logistical details such as cable landings and environmental considerations.
Lewes' Path Forward
The council reiterated its neutral stance, focusing on organizing public hearings and workshops for further community engagement. The meeting marked a critical step in Lewes's decision-making process regarding the wind energy project and its community impacts. With a commitment to transparency and public participation, the residents of Lewes can expect detailed discussions in the future.